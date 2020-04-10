Why Getting The Flu Shot This Year Is More Important Than Ever Before

With flu season upon us, health experts are urging Australians to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid disastrous situations, such as getting the seasonal flu and coronavirus at the same time.

On average each year, the flu kills more than 3000 Australians and causes 13,500 people to require hospital treatment, according to government figures. And it's the elderly and children under the age of five who are most likely to end up in hospital.

To date this year, there have been 17,910 confirmed flu cases.

"There are always good reasons for having the flu vaccine but there are even better ones this year," Professor Andrew Wilson from the Menzies Centre for Health Policy told 10 daily.

1. To Ease The Burden On Hospitals

The main reason to get a flu shot this year is to avoid putting an intolerable burden on hospitals.

The reason is that the regular flu season may coincide with the peak of the current coronavirus pandemic, potentially stressing Australia’s health system even further.

"If people get flu vaccines they are less likely to be hospitalised for the flu and with winter coming and the uncertainty with how COVID-19 behaves during winter it will be good to minimise hospital admissions," Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, infectious diseases specialist at Australian National University said.

2. To Avoid A Double Virus Attack

The second reason is to avoid being in a situation where people end up with two very life-threatening viruses simultaneously attacking their respiratory systems.

"For those people who are at risk of the flu they should be getting it anyway, but the other reason is that there is concern that having the flu and COVID-19 together may be a more severe type of illness," Wilson said.

3. It Could Make Diagnosing COVID-19 Easier

Wilson believes getting the flu vaccine will make it easier for doctors to know how to treat you if you still get sick.

"It is going to help sort out for example if you've had the flu vaccine and if you do get sick then chances are its not the flu and something else and this helps the doctors sort out and prioritise patients," Wilson said.

But Senanayake says influenza can mutate within a few months, so a vaccine won't necessarily stop people from getting the flu.

"Even when we have our flu vaccine ready to go, in the few months that follow the virus can change enough to make one of more of the strains less susceptible to the vaccine," he told 10 daily.

Who Should Get The Vaccine

Health authorities recommend an annual influenza vaccination for everyone aged over six months, and strongly recommend it for at-risk groups, such as:

people aged 65 and older

all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over

people with chronic conditions like heart, lung or neurological diseases

pregnant women

children aged six months to under five years

But health experts say, in 2020, this strong recommendation extends to all Australians.

"In short, every year people should be getting their vaccine especially those people in the vulnerable groups, but also anyone over the age of six months is eligible to get it. Particularly this year with COVID-19 it is really worth getting the vaccine," Sanjay said.

When And Where To Get It

In a normal flu season, Australians are advised to wait until May to receive their flu vaccination, but the new advice is to start as soon as the vaccines arrive, given the flu is already circulating.

"With the spread of COVID-19, this is not a normal season. The last thing we want to see is patients infected with both influenza and COVID-19,” Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Dr Harry Nespolon said.

The RACGP said patients should speak to their GP to discuss the right flu vaccine for their age group.

People aged under 65 should call their local doctor or chemist as soon as possible to get the flu jab. However, for those over 65, they are asked to hold off until mid-April when a special vaccination called the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine will be available. This vaccine will provide enhanced immunogenicity.

From 1 May 2020, you must have your influenza vaccination in order to visit an aged care facility.

"There are three major ways people get their flu shot. Some people are lucky enough that their employer sees it as important and they are sent an invitation to get it done, but most people get it through their GP or through some pharmacists that provide this as a service," Wilson said.

And while a doctor's waiting room is the last place anyone wants to be during a pandemic, some are taking extra steps to help lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as providing drive-through clinics or separate flu clinics via a different entrance or at specified times of the day.

Supply And Cost Should Not Be An Issue

The Federal Government has moved to secure Australia’s largest ever supply of flu vaccines after last year’s alarming season.

More than 13 million doses of the seasonal flu vaccine have been secured which is double the number of vaccines in 2019.

The National Pharmacy Guild says Australians should not be anxious about missing out on a flu vaccine given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many GPs will bulk bill the flu shot, making it free for patients.

