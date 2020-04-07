Advertisement
Man Arrested After Two Million Masks Stolen From Hospital

Reuters

2020-04-07T02:35:40+00:00

Police have arrested a businessman for his supposed implication in the robbery of two million masks from a hospital in Spain.

The masks, along with other stolen medical supplies, are estimated to be worth more than AUS$8 million. Some of the stolen goods were sold to neighbouring country Portugal, the Galician regional government said in a statement.

Health supplies were removed from their boxes and protective plastic wrappings in order to hide their origin.

"Evidence suggests that the robbery happened when the coronavirus pandemic was already present in several countries and was considered a public health problem", the statement added.

Doctors and nurses have reported serious shortages when it comes to protective equipment required in hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'Studio 10' health expert, Dr Andrew Rochford, has pleaded with the public to stop stealing protective supplies from hospitals as it risks the lives of medical workers and patients during the pandemic.

The regional government said police opened an investigation and arrested a local businessman who had recently "had a meeting with Portuguese citizens".

Spain has the second-highest death toll in the world after Italy, but data suggests the worst may be passing. On Monday, the country reported 637 fatalities in the previous 24 hours -- a five percent increase in total, but less than half the pace recorded a week earlier.

Monday's data showed Spain's total cases climbed to 135,032 -- the highest in Europe and second in the world after the United States.

