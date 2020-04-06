TAFE NSW Offers Free Courses To Allow Aussies To Upskill In Isolation

TAFE NSW is offering Aussies 21 fee-free courses to help upskill those who want to change career paths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the short courses on offer could be completed in a few weeks.

"Whether or not you’ve studied at TAFE NSW before, we encourage you to explore some of the courses we offer and the pathways they can provide for your future," the course website states.

Some of the courses offered include:

Business Administration

Executive Assistant / Executive Skills

Introduction To Accounting

Social Media

Website Creation

Pharmacy Training

View the full course list on offer here.

The free courses have been organised in partnership with the NSW government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new courses were being offered as part of the state's "recovery phase".

“We know the next six months are going to be difficult and what we have done today is announce that through TAFE there are 21 free courses you can do from home to upgrade your skills or to acquire new skills,” she said.

“It means people can start preparing for when these difficult times are over.

“If you haven’t got a job or not working from home it is an opportunity for you to upgrade your skills or acquire new skills so you can enter or re-enter the workforce when you finish this difficult time.”

Face-To-Face Courses Paused

Meanwhile, all face-to-face courses run by TAFE NSW will be paused until April 27.

From April 27 classes will re-commence via "connected and blended delivery" which may include face-to-face delivery where necessary with adequate social distancing.

Students due to complete their studies this term in "critical skills areas" such as aged care and nursing will not be paused.