Advertisement
News

 'This Is Tim's Fault': Aussie Triathlete Blames Husband For Virtual Race Loss

Reuters

2020-04-06T21:37:15+00:00

Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was cruising along in second place in a virtual bike race when she unexpectedly lost her way.

The former world champion, competing from her home in Boulder, Colorado, was suddenly left facing a blank screen during the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women's race.

Image: Facebook -MIRINDA CARFRAE

Her husband Tim O'Donnell turned out to be the culprit.

"He decided to bring my trophies in here as motivation and when he walked around the back he kicked out the plug," she said with a laugh on Instagram. "What an idiot!"

News

READ MORE

Controversial Nike Running Shoe Cleared For Use At Olympics

The international governing body for running sports on Saturday cleared the way for competitors at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to wear Nike's controversial VaporFly shoes, which have been shown to make runners faster.

triathlete vr

Related Content

News

'Headless Chicken Monster' Filmed For The First Time In Southern Ocean

42 sec video

Sport

Daniel Ricciardo's Fake Texan Accent Is The Best Thing Y'all Will Hear This Year

2 min read

News

Kerryn Phelps Talks About The Rollercoaster Wentworth By-Election

3 min video