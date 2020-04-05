'Better Days Will Return': Queen Elizabeth II Sends Message Of Hope Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II has made a rare address to the Commonwealth amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to remain strong and unite together to overcome the virus.

The Queen made the pre-recorded address from Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch has been staying with 98-year-old Prince Philip, amid the virus outbreak in the UK.

Speaking to Britons and the entire Commonwealth, the Queen said Brits should take comfort in the notion "better days will return".

"While we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again," she said.

She thanked people for staying home and thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," The Queen said.

During her heartfelt address, Her Majesty said this generation of Britons is as strong as any and the pride in who they are is not a part of Britian's past, instead it defines its present and future.

She also acknowledged the emotional grief and financial difficulties faced by the country as it deals with "enormous changes".

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," she said.

"A time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

The Queen offered a nod to the 'Clap For Carers' campaign that has been acknowledged throughout the UK where Brits flock to their doorsteps to applaud the nation's health workers.

The Queen described it as being "remembered as an expression of our national spirit and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children."

She also mentioned the opportunity self-isolation gives people to slow down.

"Though self-isolating at times may be hard, many people are discovering it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect in prayer or meditation," she said.

'Rare Address'

It was a rare address to the Commonwealth from the monarch in her 68-year rein.

The Queen has only made a televised address -- outside of her annual Christmas speech -- four times before.

In 1991 she addressed the Commonwealth over the Gulf War after allied forces began an offensive against Iraqi forces in Kuwait.

In 1997 she paid tribute to the Princess of Wales in a broadcast from Buckingham Palace on the eve of Diana's funeral.

Five years later, in 2002 she recorded a message to thank the Commonwealth for their condolences after the death of her mum, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Most recently, she addressed the Commonwealth in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of her reign.

Prince Of Wales Records His Own Message

The Queen's son and heir to the throne Prince Charles recorded his own personal message to the nation last week, after he himself contracted the virus.

"I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less of a state of social distance and general isolation," he said in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed."

The Prince of Wales went on to thank the National Health Service and others on the front line of the response in the UK.

"As a nation we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, business and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens," he said.

"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will."

"Until it does let us try and live with hope and faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

The UK currently has more than 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and close to 5,000 deaths.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of the thousands to have contracted the disease. He remains in isolation with ongoing symptoms.