Pink Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Donates One Million To Emergency Services

The pop star tested positive to COVID-19 two weeks ago but on Saturday revealed she was now in the clear, imploring the U.S government to "make testing more widely accessible".

The beloved entertainer had remained tight-lipped about her initial diagnosis but shared a photo of herself with three-year-old son Jameson to talk about now being in the clear.

She said her son had also shown COVID-19 symptoms but tested negative.

Pink highlighted how "fortunate" her family was to have a primary care doctor with access to coronavirus testing kits, calling the ongoing lack of testing in America "an absolute travesty and failure" by the Trump administration.

The singer also announced she was donating half a million dollars to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Centre for almost 20 years.

She revealed an additional $US500,000 donation to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," the singer wrote.

The mother of two thanked healthcare professionals and "everyone in the world working so hard to protect our loved ones".

"You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Over 277,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States to date, with 7,144 deaths and 12,283 recovered.