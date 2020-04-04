Coles 'Extremely Disappointed' After Video Of Baby Formula Stockpiling Emerges

A video has emerged of a woman with several trolleys full of baby formula at a Coles in Sydney's south, despite the four tin limit.

The supermarket giant told 10 daily the case took place "very recently" despite a four can limit in place across Cole stores.

The video was shared on Facebook on Friday, but the original post has been deleted.

Natalie Christofidellis who took the video asked why baby formula bulk buying is continuing during the pandemic.

"Can you please explain to me how people .... are still able to get around your store policy and buy your whole supply of baby formula in one hour," she said.

Christofidellis said she arrived at the store in Westfields Hurstville around 9pm where she spotted a group of four going in and out of the store with tins of formula.

"They would line up at the counter, which it is kept behind to prevent people from overbuying, purchase the four maximum per transaction, put it in their trolley literally just outside the register (not even outside the store) and then walk back through the isle and line up again," she said.

Christofidellis said the staff did not intervene or attempt to stop them.

“It’s extremely disappointing when any customer doesn’t comply with the product limits that are in place to ensure everyone has access to the essential groceries they need."

National READ MORE 'Jingoistic' Bias In Baby Formula Outrage Stories Unfair And Inaccurate China's booming demand for Australian baby formula is "good for our country", the industry said, as manufacturers push back against constant media coverage alleging that foreigners are gobbling up local supplies.

Christofidellis, who is the Director of a preschool in the area said early learning centres are struggling with supply.

"Parents and our Australian childcare centres can't even get formula to feed the babies we care for," she said.

In a statement, Coles said it is committed to ensuring its customers have access to infant formula.

"And as a result we are limiting sales quantities to four units per customer. Where formula is unavailable, we encourage customers to speak with their local store manager.”

The supermarket did not comment on strategies to police people who walk back in and buy another four units.

Lifestyle READ MORE Shoppers Point Out Problems With Packing Your Own Bags Woolworths has introduced a number of measures in store to adhere to social distancing measures put in place by the government in response to coronavirus.

Contact the author alattouf@networkten.com.au