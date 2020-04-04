Australians Create Survey To Track Anti-Asian Racism During Pandemic

Australians who are experiencing anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic are being urged to report it.

The reporting database is a collaboration between activist and writer Erin Chew, the Asian Australian Alliance and with the support of Osmond Chiu, a research fellow at the Per Capita thinktank.

The study was created to allow Australians of Asian descent who have been the target of discriminatory behaviour to safely report any incidents.

Chiu and Chew said since January 2020, there has been a growing number of racist incidents coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia.

"This racism is targeted at those who have Chinese origins/East Asian origins but any person in Australia who is of Asian background is susceptible to this racism," they said.

Users are encouraged to provide their real names, but aliases are allowed. The survey states while a number of hate crimes are disclosed to police or covered in the media, a "large portion" go unreported.

Jieh-Yung Lo said he was the target of COVID-19 inspired bigotry during a visit to one of his local supermarkets three weeks ago.

"I was doing what every Australian was doing at the time: lining up for toilet paper," he told 10 daily.

A bloke in front of me looked at me and said, 'We're doing all of this because of you people.

Lo, the Director of the ANU Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership, said when a global crisis like COVID-19 hits, "everyone of Chinese and Asian appearance is all of a sudden straight out of Wuhan".

"They see you as nothing but Chinese. Not a Chinese-Australian, not an Australian, but a Chinese person."

Having consulted with the survey's creators in the lead-up to its launch, Lo said it was "great seeing the Asian-Australian community taking initiative".

"The results will allow policymakers, lawmakers and relevant authorities to develop appropriate education programs, and media and advocacy campaigns to protect Asian-Australians," he said.

Footage from recent incidents across Australia of people targeting locals of Asian heritage in racist attacks has been widely shared on social media.

This week, a teenage girl was charged after she allegedly hurled racist abuse and spat on two sisters in Sydney's Marrickville. The attacker allegedly accused them of "bringing coronavirus to Australia".

The Founder of racial and economic justice organisation Democracy In Colour, Tim Lo Surdo, said he was aware of a growing number of similar reports from his organisation's members and the general community.

"It ranges from verbal abuse -- being called a chink or a gook on the street -- to being spat at, and more physical abuse as well," he told 10 daily.

"Whether that's vilifying all Asians as a disease risk, or blaming Chinese people for the virus by suggesting they're unhygienic or uncivilised."

Lo Surdo said the survey was "necessary" due to the racialised narrative surrounding COVID-19.

"Some people in the political and commentariat space have been trying to exploit a public health crisis to justify racist beliefs they've always had," he said.

"I'm hoping the survey becomes a safe space for Asian-Australians to report these experiences."

