Advertisement
News

George Pell Appeal Decision To Be Handed Down Next Week

AAP

2020-04-02T00:33:56+00:00

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell will learn next week whether his final bid for freedom has been successful.

The High Court will hand down its judgment in his case on Tuesday.

His lawyers have argued Victoria's Court of Appeal majority made an error in refusing the previous appeal bid last year, and that there was not enough evidence for a jury to convict him of the sexual abuse of two choirboys at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996.

National

READ MORE

High Court Reserves Decision On Pell Appeal

The High Court has reserved its decision after Victoria’s top prosecutor spent the day trying to persuade judges not to entertain George Pell’s appeal against his convictions for sexual abuse.

Pell was convicted by a jury in 2018 on the word of a single choirboy that he was sexually abused as a teenager by Australia's highest-ranking Catholic.

He is one year into a six-year jail sentence.

cardinal-george-pell

Related Content

National

George Pell Lodges Special Leave Application To High Court

1 min read

Hugh Riminton

The Cardinal's Legacy Is One Of Crime And Cover-Up

4 min read

Crime

'Australia Has Changed': Church Abuse Survivors Share Their Stories

6 min read