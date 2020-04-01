Heartless Scammers Target Elderly Shoppers With Fake Woolies Vouchers

Opportunistic scammers are using the fake promise of Woolworths shopping vouchers to lure vulnerable people into clicking on links that may infect their devices with viruses.

"Woolworths is giving away free groceries worth $250 to support the nation during Corona pandemic. Hurry up! Collect your FREE voucher here," the fake advertisement reads.

The malicious scam comes as Woolworths introduces several community initiatives for elderly shoppers struggling to access the bare essentials during the coronavirus crisis.

The voucher is more convincing than some other scams, using the real Woolworths logo and claiming to support the nation during these trying times.

But it's one of many viral rorts that aims to exploit the current health tragedy and mislead vulnerable and elderly Australians.

Another viral scam identified by 10 daily, which has since been removed, used a fake IGA Facebook page to request people to share its posts, claiming they'd go into the draw to win hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.

Research shows elderly Australians are some of the most vulnerable to online fraud, with up to 57 percent of Australians aged 70 or older having low to no digital literacy.

"Sadly, during these times, dishonest people may try exploit older Australians through online scams for their own gain,"eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told 10 daily.

“Scams can look and sound very real, but the more older Australians who know about them, the easier they are to spot," she said.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians over 70 years of age should be staying at home to minimise the fatal risk of developing COVID-19.

But while many Australians will log in to social media to stay connected while physically distancing, they should remain digitally vigilant, Inman Grant said.

“It is increasingly important in this time of COVID-19 to make sure people know how to access reliable information online and avoid misinformation, as well as to stay connected with each other -- especially older Australians who may have low digital literacy," she said.

"So at a time when video calls and online purchasing are encouraged, we need to ensure older Australians receive the right advice and support to help them interact online safely."

Common coronavirus scams

Scam Watch, run by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, has identified a ramping up of coronavirus-related scams.

Some of these include phishing emails and phone calls impersonating the World Health Organisation, government authorities and people confirmed to have the coronavirus.

People have reported received misinformation about COVID-19 by text, social media and through email.

Fake information has included claims that a vaccine against coronavirus has been developed and another viral post claimed nurses were warning against pumping petrol without gloves.

The internet has also been rife with scams asking people to invest in certain products, claiming coronavirus has created opportunities.

How do I spot a fake email/post/advertisement?

According to Scam Watch, there are several ways to spot a scam. These include:

Generic rather than personal greetings

The names of organisations do not exist

Poor quality grammar or spelling

Overly official or forced language

Poorer quality presentation

Tips for protecting yourself

Australians are being urged to seek out information from reliable sources such as the Department of Health and World Health Organisation websites.

The Australian government has also introduced an Apple application and Whatsapp feature for those seeking updated information on COVID-19.

Other tips on how to guard yourself against scams from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission include:

Be careful of sites requesting unusual payment methods such as upfront payment, international funds transfer or currency like Bitcoin

Search for product and company reviews before purchasing

Don’t let anyone pressure you to make quick decisions

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know -- just press delete

Never respond to unsolicited messages and calls asking for personal or financial details

Always keep your computer security up to date with anti-virus and anti-spyware software, and a good firewall

If you are planning to donate, do your research

If you are donating to an established charity, ensure it is registered by searching the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission Charity Register

How do I report a scam?

The ACCC says it cannot help people recover lost money or track down scammers. However, people can report scams by filling out a form on the Scam Watch site.

The Be Connected site also has courses and advice for spotting and avoiding scams online.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au