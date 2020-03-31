Husband Charged After Allegedly Attacking Elderly Wife With Meat Tenderiser, Assaulting Another Man

An elderly Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a 72-year-old woman with a meat tenderiser and assaulted another man.

Emergency workers were called to an alleged domestic incident at an Ermington home in northwestern Sydney about 2.45am on Tuesday.

The woman and the two men, 81 and 87, were taken to Westmead Hospital.

The woman remains in a critical but stable condition, while the men were both in a stable condition.

The 81-year-old man was later charged with intent to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege in court he attacked the woman with the meat tenderiser before assaulting the other man.

The Ermington man is expected to face the Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

​If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.