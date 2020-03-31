Teenager Charged After Asian Sisters Abused And Spat On In Sydney

A teenage girl has been charged after she allegedly spat at and verbally abused two Asian women in Sydney's inner-west.

It's alleged the two young sisters were accused of bringing coronavirus to Australia before one of them was spat on.

Video footage allegedly showed sisters Sophie, 23, and Rosa Do, 19, being racially abused and assaulted while they were crossing Petersham Rd in Marrickville on Monday.

Sophie Do told 10 News First she and her sister had been walking down the street before two women allegedly shouted racial obscenities at them.

"We weren't doing anything strange, we weren't talking really loud or anything. Minding our business," she said.

The video shows a woman attempting to kick one of the sisters before a bystander intervened and told her to leave.

It's alleged Rosa Do was spat on, the spit hitting her in the eye.

NSW Police arrested a 17-year-old woman in Marrickville on Tuesday.

She was taken to Newtown Police Station and charged with three counts of common assault, use of offensive language in a public place and two counts of attempt to intimidate.

The teenager will appear before a Children's Court on May 1.

Police also spoke with a second teenager who was released without charge.