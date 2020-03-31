Asian Women Abused, Spat On By Woman Who Tells Them To 'Eat Bats'

Police are investigating after two young Asian women were accused of bringing coronavirus to Australia before one of them was spat on in inner-Sydney.

Shocking video footage has emerged of sisters Sophie, 23, and Rosa Do, 19, being racially abused and assaulted by a woman while they were crossing Petersham Road in Marrickville on Monday afternoon.

Sophie Do wrote on social media she and her sister had been walking down the street before two women shouted racial obscenities at them.

"At this point, my sister and I had enough and wanted to defend ourselves so we responded with 'excuse me, what did you say, say it again!'. All we wanted was to stand up for ourselves and I’m glad we did," Do said.

The video footage posted online shows a woman smiling as she films another woman screaming at the women and threatening them with her fists up.

The woman is shown hurling racial abuse at the pair, calling one of the sisters "a f***ing little Asian dog" before telling her to "eat a bat again, you dumb wh**e.

The video shows the woman attempting to kick one of the women before a bystander intervened and told her to leave.

The same woman is also shown spitting on Rosa, hitting her in the eye, before walking away.

Police said a 19-year-old was assisted by witnesses to flush her eye out and seek medical assistance.

Rosa Do took to social media after the incident to urge people not to "fight hate with hate".

"At the end of the day we are all human. I am not defined by my ethnicity (which is Vietnamese, not Chinese)... I am a person with two eyes, a heart and blood running through my veins just like you, and just like the girls who did this," she wrote on Facebook.

The incident has been reported to NSW Police and is currently under investigation.

Police are now searching for a woman who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries. She is described as being light-skinned and about 18 years old.

