Crime Scene Established After Man's Body Found On Suburban Beach

A crime scene has been established after a man's body was discovered on a beach in North Wollongong on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Puckey's Estate shortly after 9am following reports a man's body had been discovered.

Investigators told 10 daily the man has not yet been formally identified.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two women who were walking near the area on Monday morning told The Daily Telegraph they thought the body was debris.

“We came down to the beach this morning around 8.30am and we saw something red and blue,” one of the women said.

“We were going to take the dog around to have a look but decided against it and we continued on our walk."

