What Do You Get In The New Woolworths Basic Box?

Woolworths is rolling out its new 'basic box' of groceries, as it steps up efforts to get food to the elderly and vulnerable people stuck at home due to coronavirus -- here's what's in it.

The $80 'basic box' includes meals, snacks and a few other essential items.

It can't be customised or catered to dietary needs but it includes items from four categories: household essentials, breakfast, lunch/dinner and snacks.

Items considered household essentials are:

Flour

Sugar

Toilet paper

Soap (or other hygiene products)

Breakfast items include:

Longlife milk (or a dairy substitute)

Fruit juice

Weetbix, oats (or breakfast cereal)

Crackers (or similar)

Spread (jam, vegemite, honey or peanut butter)

Lunch and dinner options are:

Pasta (or rice, lentils, noodles, quinoa, couscous)

Pasta sauce (or similar)

Canned tuna (or other canned meat)

Canned items - soup, vegetables and fruit

Baked beans (or similar)

Tortilla bread (or similar)

And for snacks, boxes will include:

Tea

Biscuits (or chocolate wafers, sweet snacks)

Muesli bars (or dried fruits)

The full list of items can be found on the Woolworths website, although the supermarket stresses products and brands will differ based on location and availability.

"It’s not perfect - it doesn’t include everything and is likely to be different to what you’d normally buy," The Woolworths website states.

"You’re also not able to choose, switch or select the products you’ll receive - but by removing choice we’re able to get more boxes to more vulnerable customers faster."

The boxes, limited to two boxes per person per fortnight, can be ordered online from this week in the ACT, NSW and Victoria and will be rolled out to other states in the coming weeks.

Australia Post and other distribution channels will be used to get orders to isolated people faster.

DHL Supply Chain and delivery companies Sherpa and Drive Yello will also be used to keep online orders flowing.

Orders should arrive in two-to-five working days and phone support will be available for people who are not comfortable ordering online.

It comes after the government urged Australians over the age of 70 to stay at home for their own protection as the nation's coronavirus tally reaches more than 4000 cases, with 19 deaths.

Woolworths says people who can shop for families or friends who are isolated should do so, to limit demand on the online service.

"There will be some in our community who don't have that option, and we need your help to put the most vulnerable first," Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement.

The retailer has been offering priority assistance home deliveries since March 13, to help the elderly, those with disabilities, and those in mandatory isolation.'

Customers can apply for priority assistance by going to woolworths.com.au/priorityassistance

With AAP.