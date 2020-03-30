Woolworths Launches $80 ‘Basic Box’ Of Groceries For Struggling Shoppers

Woolworths has introduced an $80 ‘basic box’ of groceries which includes meals and some essential items.

The supermarket is stepping up its efforts to get food to the elderly and other vulnerable people who are stuck at home as coronavirus spreads.

Australia Post and other distribution channels will be also used to get orders to isolated people faster.

The 'basic box' includes meals, snacks and a few essential items, and can't be customised. It can be ordered online from this week in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.

National READ MORE Coles Customers Must Now 'Pack Their Own Bags' To Restrict Coronavirus Spread Coles is telling its customers to pack their own bags and groceries to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Orders should arrive in two-to-five working days and phone support will be available for people who are not comfortable ordering online. Other states will be added in the coming weeks.

The government has urged Australians over the age of 70 to stay at home for their own protection as the nation's coronavirus tally reaches more than 4000 cases, with 16 deaths.

The $80 price of the 'basic box' includes contactless doorstep delivery by Australia Post and Woolworths has said it won't be making a profit from the service.

Woolworths says people who can shop for families or friends who are isolated should do so, to limit demand on the online service.

"There will be some in our community who don't have that option, and we need your help to put the most vulnerable first," Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement.

National READ MORE Who's Hiring Rather Than Firing During The Coronavirus Pandemic An estimated one million jobs will be lost during the coronavirus pandemic, but the crisis has seen a number of industries move quickly to create thousands of work opportunities.

Coronavirus READ MORE Woolies Will Hire 20,000 New Staff To Meet 'Unprecedented Demand' Woolworths are looking to hire up to 20,000 new staff over the next month to meet demand caused by coronavirus panic buying.

Woolworths will also use DHL Supply Chain and delivery companies Sherpa and Drive Yello to get keep its online orders flowing.

The retailer has been offering priority assistance home deliveries since March 13, to help the elderly, those with disabilities, and those in mandatory isolation.'

Customers can apply for priority assistance by going to woolworths.com.au/priorityassistance