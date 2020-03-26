Advertisement
These Chocolate Easter Bunnies Come In Masks

Reuters

2020-03-26T05:10:14+00:00

Easter bunnies will likely look a little different this year.

A bakery in Bern, Switzerland, has dressed up their chocolate bunnies with protective masks to spread awareness about face coverings during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Easter Sunday, which ends the Lenten season, will be celebrated by Catholics on April 12.

Easter will look a bit different this year. Image: Reuters

Switzerland, where 103 people have died of the coronavirus and 9,765 are infected, has implemented strict lockdown measures and tightened entry restrictions from neighbouring countries in the Schengen free-movement area as it sought to tame the outbreak.

Swiss authorities also introduced temporary curbs on the export of protective medical equipment to lessen shortage among medical workers.

