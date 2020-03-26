These Chocolate Easter Bunnies Come In Masks

Easter bunnies will likely look a little different this year.

A bakery in Bern, Switzerland, has dressed up their chocolate bunnies with protective masks to spread awareness about face coverings during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Easter Sunday, which ends the Lenten season, will be celebrated by Catholics on April 12.

Switzerland, where 103 people have died of the coronavirus and 9,765 are infected, has implemented strict lockdown measures and tightened entry restrictions from neighbouring countries in the Schengen free-movement area as it sought to tame the outbreak.

Swiss authorities also introduced temporary curbs on the export of protective medical equipment to lessen shortage among medical workers.