Victoria Records First Two Coronavirus Deaths As Cases Soar To 520

AAP

2020-03-25T22:44:51+00:00

Two men, both in their 70s, have died overnight in Victoria after contracting coronavirus.

The men are the state’s first two deaths, and bring the national death toll to 11.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton told 3AW the deaths were “not unexpected”, as he revealed another 54 people tested positive to the virus on Wednesday.

“We’re now up to 520 cases, so two deaths amongst 500 is relatively small looking at global figures,” he said.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Image: AAP)

While the number of diagnoses is rising, the rate is slowing, which Professor Sutton said was the result of strong measures taken to keep travellers from overseas isolated.

While the National Cabinet has moved to implement ‘stage two’ lockdown measures, Professor Sutton said the government needed to move faster to contain the virus.

No Cruise Ship Passengers Allowed Off Ships 'Until Further Notice' As NSW Flags Further Shutdown

Passengers will not be allowed to disembark from cruise ships in NSW, the state's premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday.

“I would strongly make the argument we need to be ahead of it and not get to a point where if we do step up, and if it is inevitable, we are not doing it too late,” he said.

“It is more powerful to make those social distancing measures now to change the trajectory of this epidemic.”

