Victoria Records First Two Coronavirus Deaths As Cases Soar To 520

Two men, both in their 70s, have died overnight in Victoria after contracting coronavirus.

The men are the state’s first two deaths, and bring the national death toll to 11.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton told 3AW the deaths were “not unexpected”, as he revealed another 54 people tested positive to the virus on Wednesday.

“We’re now up to 520 cases, so two deaths amongst 500 is relatively small looking at global figures,” he said.

While the number of diagnoses is rising, the rate is slowing, which Professor Sutton said was the result of strong measures taken to keep travellers from overseas isolated.

While the National Cabinet has moved to implement ‘stage two’ lockdown measures, Professor Sutton said the government needed to move faster to contain the virus.

“I would strongly make the argument we need to be ahead of it and not get to a point where if we do step up, and if it is inevitable, we are not doing it too late,” he said.

“It is more powerful to make those social distancing measures now to change the trajectory of this epidemic.”