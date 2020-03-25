Stranger Pays Nurse's Parking Fine In Act Of Coronavirus Kindness

An Adelaide nurse who copped a parking fine after finishing her night shift has had an online stranger pay it for her, as the nurse's union calls for free and accessible parking for hospital staff.

In an image shared to social media, the paediatric nurse said she'd just finished her night shift when she found the $60 fine on her car.

"With everything that is going on.. finish my night shift to come to a parking ticket," she wrote on the image, that was shared by Sh*tAdelaide on Instagram.

"U have got to be f**king kidding me."

Sh*tAdelaide took aim at Adelaide City Council for still handing out fines around hospitals, where staff are working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Shout out to @cityofadelaide for handing out parking fines at 10.27pm on a Monday night to hospital staff... you are the true heroes," the account wrote.

"May God protect each and every one of your parking inspectors who will making sure that our empty city streets cannot be used by hospital staff and patients."

In a heartwarming twist, it appears the parking fine was paid -- but by a kind stranger.

Adelaide City Council announced on Monday it was relaxing some of the parking restrictions around the city, to be more lenient.

But in a post of Facebook, Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor reminded road users they still need to follow time rules and buy a ticket when required.

"When it comes to flexibility of on-street parking, we mean that we will allow for leniency to a degree. For example, if someone is parked in a resident permit zone without a permit because they're delivering support to people in genuine need, we'd be ok with that," the Lord Mayor wrote.

"On-street time limits and paid parking still needs to be adhered to -- we don't want to create an unmanageable 'free-for-all' situation. However, this may be reviewed in the future."

The South Australian nurses's union wants to see parking for hospital staff made more affordable.

"Now more than ever is not the time to be imposing fines in relation to people's ability to get to and from work," said Elizabeth Dabars, CEO of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (SA Branch).

The union also has concerns about what could happen if nurses and other medical staff continue to use public transport - potentially putting them at increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

And it's raising questions about what could happen if social distancing rules go even further and impact commuters on buses, trains and trams.

"We know, looking at the examples for other countries such as Italy and the like that at some point the public transport system no longer exists."

The State Government today announced it would be covering accommodation for some frontline health workers, and is looking at other ways it can support hospital staff during the coronavirus crisis.

“The State Government is committed to supporting our frontline staff through these unprecedented times," Health Minister Stephen Wade said in a statement.

"Today, we announced we would be providing hotel accommodation for eligible doctors, nurses, SA Ambulance staff and other health care workers who are at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to look at other ways to support our frontline heroes as we roll out our strong plan to protect South Australians from the impacts of the disease.”

