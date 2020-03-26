Man Spits In Police Officer's Face During Dramatic Arrest After Car Chase

A man will front court after he allegedly led police on a car chase in Adelaide, then spat in the face of a female police officer while being arrested.

Footage shows the very agitated 31-year-old appear to deliberately take aim at the officer after she walks past him, while several other officers work to restrain the man.

He's then pinned to an ambulance gurney, and a spit mask placed over his face.

The female officer who was spat on is examined by a colleague.

Police allege the man was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Territory they attempted to pull over at about 8pm on Wednesday night, but he refused to stop.

Officers pursued the man through the back streets of Pasadena and St Marys in Adelaide's inner south, before the car was found dumped.

Police dog Havoc and a police helicopter helped track the driver, who was found in a tree and arrested. He's expected to face court today.

The South Australia Police Association has slammed the 31-year-old's alleged behaviour, especially around a time when the spread of coronavirus is increasing.

"I think people probably underestimate how often police officers deal with this kind of disgusting behaviour, day in, day out," said SA Police Association President, Mark Carroll.

"It often isn’t highlighted, but with the current risks surrounding the coronavirus, it brings into sharper focus just how at-risk police officers are in the course of their job.

"Working from home simply isn’t an option for an operational police officer. Like healthcare workers, we are on the front-line in the battle against this virus."

An 18-year-old man who was a passenger in the car has also been arrested. He's facing charges over an unrelated theft incident in January.

Feature Image: 10 News First