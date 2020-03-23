Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Attacked By Two Rottweilers

An eight-year-old boy has been mauled to death by two Rottweilers in Dublin, Ireland.

The child was attacked by the dogs at a house near Tallaght late Sunday afternoon and was rushed to a nearby children's hospital in Crumlin where he died on Monday morning.

Police said the two Rottweilers were confiscated and an investigation is underway, according to The Irish Times.

It is understood the dogs have since been put down.

Reports suggest no one else in the property was injured and police are treating it as a "tragic incident".

Sean Crowe, Sinn Féin TD for the area, told the publication the community is “horrified and appalled” by what happened.

“It is a wake up call for anyone who has dogs that are in any way dangerous. But I’m conscious there is a family grieving at the moment, and dogs are as much part of your family as anyone else,” he said.

There are 11 dog breeds in Ireland which have ownership restrictions, this includes Rottweilers.

Under the Control of Dogs Regulations, they must not be allowed in a public place unless they are on a strong leash or chain no longer than one metre.

They must also be muzzled and can only be taken outside by someone over the age of 16 who is capable of controlling the dog.