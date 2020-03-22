Advertisement
Man Fighting For Life After Horror Crash Into Sydney School

2020-03-22

A 47-year-old man is in a critical condition after crashing his vintage car into a Montessori school on Sunday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to Fricourt Avenue in Earlwood just before 10 am.

Shocking images show the purple Ford Falcon GT smashed into an elevated garden bed, with members of the public seen helping the man out of the car.

Image: Supplied
The Ford Falcon GT smashed into the school just before 10:30 am on Sunday. Image: Supplied

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was rushed to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

The road was closed temporarily as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, and has since been reopened.

The crash damaged the exterior wall, but there is reportedly no structural damage to the building.

Police are appealing for motorists who may have been in the area around the time of the crash -- particularly those with dashcam vision -- to contact investigators.

