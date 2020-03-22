Four, Including 15-Year-Old Alleged Driver, Arrested After 140km/h Police Pursuit

Four people, including a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly behind the wheel, have been arrested after leading police on a car chase through Sydney's south-west on Sunday.

Authorities were called to Tolmer Street in Bossley Park about 12.30 pm yesterday after a Toyota Corolla and a RAV4 -- both reported stolen -- were spotted nearby.

Police say they tried to halt the driver of the Corolla in nearby Wetherill Park but he failed to stop, sparking a pursuit where the driver allegedly reached speeds of up to 140km/h in a 70km/h zone.

The chase was brought to a halt when the Corolla hit the kerb at an intersection close by in Bossley Park.

Four occupants ran into the nearby Western Sydney Parklands area but were located a short time later before being taken to Fairfield Police Station.

The alleged driver, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with three offences including police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, drive conveyance taken without consent, and never-licensed person drive vehicle on road.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court in May.

A 20-year-old Sadlier man has been charged with six offences including be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner/occupier.

He has been refused bail and will appear in court today.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, were also in the car and have been dealt with under the Young Offender’s Act, police said.