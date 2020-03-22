NSW Premier Encourages Students To Stay Home But Classrooms Remain Open

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says schools will remain open for those in need, but her government will encourage parents to keep their children at home wherever possible.

Berejiklian said 30 per cent of parents had already started keeping their children at home.

"So just to stress for practical reasons, we are encouraging parents to keep their children at home," she said on Monday.

"There will be online support provided but schools remain open, based on health advice and for those parents that have no option."

There will be a single unit of learning for students at home and at school, Berejiklian confirmed.

"We appreciate these are uncertain times and we thank all our teachers and all of our frontline workers who are going over and above to keep the community functioning," she said.

Coronavirus READ MORE Victoria Announces Police Task Force For Coronavirus As Even Funerals Are Banned Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared even funerals and weddings will be banned from midday today in a bid to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said online learning will take place until the school holidays commence in three weeks' time.

"No student will be turned away from a NSW public school at this point in time," Mitchell said.

"We are well-equipped to do this and we think this is the right decision to have made."

National READ MORE Pubs, Casinos And Churches To Shut In Tough New Measures After Australians Fail To Social Distance Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged tougher rules will be imposed for social distancing after a "blatant disregard" for guidelines by the community.

Mitchell said the tough new measures would see fewer children in classrooms, allowing schools to adequately practice social distancing.

NSW has confirmed 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 669.

Non-essential services across the state will shut down from midday on Monday.

Cinemas, pubs, clubs, bars, places of worship, gyms, casinos and indoor sports centres will close as the partial lockdown comes into effect for 48 hours.

Pharmacies, shopping centres, bottle shops and hairdressers will remain open. While Restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeaway orders only.

Do you have a story tip? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au