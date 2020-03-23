A Guide To What's Closed Under Australia's New Lockdown Restrictions

Australia has implemented tough new restrictions to combat coronavirus, shutting down 'non-essential' services. Here is what will stay open and what will close.

Food

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday night grocery stores and convenience stores across the country will remain open, reminding Australians there is no need to panic buy.

"There are no issues with Australia's food supply. What there is an issue with is the behaviour of Australians at supermarkets," he said.

"I understand they're anxious... but for the next six months at least we need to work through this together."

Schools

Schools will shut their gates in Victoria and the ACT, but classrooms remain open in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, NT and Tasmania.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said schools will remain open for those in need, but her government will encourage parents to keep their children at home wherever possible.

A single unit of learning will be in place for students across the state, with students able to tune into classes online at home.

Eating and drinking out

In line with strict social distancing measures, cafes and restaurants across the country will be limited to takeaway only, Morrison announced on Sunday.

Licensed pubs, bars, and clubs will be closed nationwide as part of the new restrictions.

While panicked Australians rushed to bottle shops on Sunday to stockpile alcohol, there's no need to hoard drinks as Australian bottle shops will remain open under stage one of the shutdown.

Entertainment

Cinemas, night clubs, casinos and other entertainment venues will be forced to shut across Australia to reduce large gatherings of people and flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The government has implemented a ban on mass gatherings, with no more than 500 people permitted in outside areas. Indoor gatherings are restricted by floor space in the venue - one person per four square metres.

Australians have been urged to keep a distance of 1.5 metres apart to limit the spread of the highly-contagious disease.

Gyms and sports centres

People will be forced to exercise from home as gyms and indoor sports centres across the country are sacrificed for the greater good of Australia's health system.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has emphasised the importance of practising good hygiene, including regularly washing your hands, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, not touching your face and not shaking hands or hugging those outside your family.

Health

Doctors, chemists, psychologists, chiropractors, physiotherapists and other essential health services will stay open.

The government has also introduced a hotline for those who believe they may have symptoms of COVID-19 - 1800 020 080.

Respiratory clinics will be set up next to GP practices to assess suspected cases and provide early treatment to patients with mild symptoms.

Aged Care

Strict regulations have been introduced to protect those in aged care homes who are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to fatally contracting COVID-19.

While some aged care facilities have been in lockdown for several days, all states and territories have announced restricted access to centres.

Visits will be limited to less than two hours and those who've returned from overseas in the last 14 days will be asked not to enter.

The same goes for those experiencing acute respiratory symptoms or who haven't been vaccinated against the flu by May 1.

Places of worship, funerals and weddings

All places of worship including mosques, churches and synagogues are closed to the public as the Prime Minister calls on all people of faith to pray at home.

"I will say this, while you may not be able to go to church, the synagogue, the temple or the mosque, I most certainly call on all people of faith in our nation to pray," Morrison said.

"I can assure you, my prayer knees are getting a good work out," he added.

Many churches are offering services online.

Small weddings and funerals are able to go ahead with less than 100 people and no more than one person per 4sqm.

Beauty

Under stage one restrictions, hairdressers, beauticians, massage parlors and nail salons are able to continue operating nationwide for now.

Miscellaneous

Petrol stations, public transport, post offices, lawyers and accountants across the country will all continue operating as normal.

However, this could all change if Australia imposes harsher measures and moves into full lockdown, the Prime Minister said.

"Australians will be living with this virus... for at least the next six months. It could be longer. There is no three or four-week shutdown that makes it all go away. There is no short-term solution to this," he said.

"We have to work together to slow the spread in order to save lives, to protect the elderly and vulnerable Australians."

