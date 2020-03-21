Victoria has recorded 49 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the state's total to 279.

Minister Luke Donnellan made the announcement on Sunday morning.

He was fronting media to announce the government would begin delivering food and personal care packages from Monday to those who don't have friends and family who can readily help them get supplies while they are in mandatory self-isolation due to coronavirus.

The Victorian government will start distributing two weeks worth of food to eligible households with little or nothing in their pantries from Monday.

"We need to look out for each other over the next few months - but for people who have no one nearby to support them, we'll make sure they get what they need," Donnellan said on Sunday.

People can register their need for the emergency relief packages by calling Victoria's coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 from Monday.

The packages will contain items such as long-life milk, pasta, cereal, canned vegetables, and sugar.

Personal care packages containing soap, toothpaste, and deodorants also be available for eligible households, while some other items - such as nappies and baby formula - may be sent to homes that need them.

The program is being run by the Red Cross, in partnership with Foodbank Victoria, under the direction of the State Relief Coordinator.