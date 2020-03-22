Advertisement
News

Teen Learner Driver Caught Driving 100km Over Speed Limit

Image: Getty.

Hannah Moore

10 daily News Editor

2020-03-22T00:57:45+00:00

A 16-year-old boy will face court after police allegedly caught him driving 100km over the speed limit.

Police stopped a Ford XR5 after radar allegedly showed the vehicle speeding along the M5 at 190km/h about 1 am on Sunday.

A teenage boy with a learners license was allegedly found behind the wheel, with two passengers who were both unlicensed.

The speed limit for learner drivers is 90km/h, and the speed limit on the M5 is 100km/h.

The teenager was handed a Court Attendance Notice for driving at a dangerous speed, a class A motor vehicle exceeding the speed limit at over 45km/h, driving as an unaccompanied learner and not displaying his L plates.

His license was immediately suspended and confiscated, and he will appear at Bankstown Local Court on April 16.

Related Content

World

Mother And Son Killed In Christmas Day Shooting As Husband Is Charged With Murder

1 min read

National

Volunteer Firefighters Offered Up To $6000 To Fight Bushfires

2 min read

News

Man, 23, Charged With Lighting Fires After 'Coming Out Of Bush Covered In Soot'

1 min read