Bondi Beach Closed, Beachgoers Blasted For Defying Social Distancing

The NSW Government has stepped in and forced the shut down of Bondi Beach, after crowds refused to abide by social distancing measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Health Minister Greg Hunt criticised the crowds at Bondi Beach the day before.

"If you are breaking these rules you are putting, not just yourself, but you are putting other Australians at risk," he said.

He also called on local councils to crack down on the behaviour.

Shortly after the state government took the matter into their own hands.

Announcing the closure of Bondi Beach, the state's Police Minister David Elliott said the measure was not about being the "fun police" but to save lives.

"This is because we need you to be safe," he told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

"This is because we need the public to be aware they could be carrying the virus without even knowing."

Elliott said images of dozens of families using communal showers and toilets was incredibly worrying and disappointing.

"As the police minister, I cannot sit by and see the community not only ignore the laws but blatantly flout them" he said.

The minister warned other beaches across the state will also be closed if they exceed the 500 people crowd limit.

Politics READ MORE Aussies To Distance Even Further In Tightened Coronavirus Measures People will need a four-square-metre bubble around them at all times in indoor venues, under new strict social distancing rules for coronavirus.

"If the community does not comply with the regulations and the health warnings well then this is going to become the new norm," Elliott said.

"If people do not comply then police will have the power to move on individuals."

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb said while there were a number of powers police could use to ensure people comply with the public health regulations, said using them was "the last thing police want to do".

"NSW Police want to work with the community and it's a shared responsibility," Webb said.

"We ask people to follow the health warnings and take responsibility for yourselves and each other. It's a last resort for police to step in and take action."

She said the laws were about protecting the community.

"It's a very dangerous disease and virus and we are trying to reduce the impact on the citizens of NSW," she said.

"These are unprecedented times where the pandemic is a severe health risk."

Surf Life Saving NSW said beaches will be closed across the state where crowds exceed 500 people.

Volunteer lifesavers and council lifeguards will be patrolling beaches and be directed to close them where necessary to comply with the mass gathering regulations.

“This is yet another way in which we are reacting to a constantly changing public safety environment in regards to this pandemic,” Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales said.

“In the interests of public safety and the safety of our volunteers, we must heed the advice of the authorities and do what we can to put in place measures that might contain the spread of this virus,” he said.

Around a third of more than 900 COVID-19 cases reported in Australia are in NSW. The state has also recorded six of the nation's seven deaths from the virus.