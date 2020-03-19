Thief Freed By Firies After Stealing Their Jacket, Getting Stuck Between Walls In Escape

A man nicked a jacket from firefighters - only to need their assistance moments later after getting stuck between two walls in Melbourne.

Police say the man was spotted running away from a Metropolitan Fire Bridge station in Richmond with an MFB jacket, before officers were called to a nearby street where a man was stuck, groaning between two warehouses.

The MFB helped free the 39-year-old from the crevice, where it's believed he had fallen from a roof, and he is expected to be charged with theft, burglary and attempted burglary.

A spokesman for Victoria police confirmed to 10 daily the firefighters were handed back their jacket, as the alleged thief still had it on him.