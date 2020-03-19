All The News You've Missed That's Not Coronavirus

We know you've been busy, so here's what else is going on in the world other than the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Asiatic wild elephants were electrocuted as they went berserk after drinking rice beer in India's remote northeast.

Nearly 40 elephants came to a village looking for food, however, some found beer, which local farmers often ferment and keep in plastic and tin drums in their huts.

They got drunk, uprooted a utility pole carrying power lines and were electrocuted in the village Chandan Nukat.

"There would have been more casualties had the villagers not chased them away," conservationist Dipu Mark said.

The elephants are known to have a taste for rice beer brewed by tribal communities in India's northeast.

Four wild elephants died in similar circumstances in the region three years ago.

More than 150 people had to be evacuated from an apartment building in Melbourne's CBD after an air-conditioning unit caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the building in Exploration Lane about 9.30 pm on Thursday and brought the fire under control in half an hour.

The fire was contained to the 10th-floor balcony and adjacent room and no one was injured, a Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokeswoman said.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man who was sitting in the front seat of a car in Melbourne's southeast.

Police allege the victim was shot in the upper body while sitting on Shrives Road at Narre Warren South about 5am on March 7.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

On Thursday authorities arrested a 33-year-old Lynbrook man and charged him with attempted murder.

A 22-year-old Narre Warren woman was also arrested and charged with drug possession, committing offences while on bail and weapons-related offences.

The pair faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday night.

Volvo has recalled close to 750,000 cars over fears its automatic emergency braking (AEB) system may fail to detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed.

The recall relates to certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models.

The company said in US government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem.

If the system doesn’t work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash, Volvo said in documents posted on Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

The issue was discovered by the Federation of Danish Motorists (FDM) late last year when the AEB on a Volvo XC60 failed its internal tests involving an inflatable obstacle.

A new 'dispatchable' concentrated solar and hydro storage technology will be trialed in Victoria's north west, after receiving support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

RayGen Resources, the company behind the new tech, told Renew Economy it had locked in $3 million in funding from ARENA to test its concentrated solar and thermal storage technology -- better known as 'solar hydro” -- which uses mostly mirrors and water to generate power and heat.

The flagship project has been developed alongside AGL and aims to deliver 4MW of solar generation and 3MW/50MWh (17 hours) of storage.

RayGen claims this will be able to supply the grid with “day-night renewable electricity” and support grid reliability.

With AAP and AP.