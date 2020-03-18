Advertisement
News

Police To Patrol Supermarkets As Violence Escalates Between Panicked Shoppers

Chullora Woolworths toilet paper fight. Image: Facebook

Hannah Moore

10 daily News Editor

2020-03-18T20:13:18+00:00

Police officers will begin to increase their presence in and around shopping centres as violence increases in the aisles over Coronavirus panic buying.

Over the past few weeks, as Australians have raced to the shops to stock up, violence has escalated in the aisles.

Elderly citizens have reported being pushed and shoved, while a number of shocking videos have shown shoppers brawling over toilet paper.

From Thursday, NSW Police have confirmed they will be "making a concerted effort to ensure the security of shoppers and retail staff across the state amid concerns of ‘panic buying’ due to COVID-19".

Coronavirus

READ MORE

'Stop Hoarding': Morrison Slams 'Un-Australian' Supermarket Panic-Buying

Scott Morrison has blasted supermarket hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, calling out "ridiculous" behaviour from people bulk-buying essentials.

Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said in a statement released to 10 daily officers would be working with retailers and customers across the state to help the public feel safer as they go about their day to day lives.

"Despite these unprecedented circumstances, we are working hard to maintain a sense of normality for the wider community," he said.

"The NSW Police force will continue to work closely with retailers to ensure we are working as effectively as possible to assist not only them, but also consumers and their staff members during this time."

While the officers will not be primarily stationed in the toilet paper aisle, they are working hard to ensure people violence will not be tolerated.

Related Content

National

Volunteer Firefighters Offered Up To $6000 To Fight Bushfires

2 min read

World

Mother And Son Killed In Christmas Day Shooting As Husband Is Charged With Murder

1 min read

News

Man, 23, Charged With Lighting Fires After 'Coming Out Of Bush Covered In Soot'

1 min read