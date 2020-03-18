All The News You've Missed That's Not Coronavirus

We know you've been busy, so here's what else is going on in the world other than the coronavirus pandemic.

A woman will appear in court today after she was charged with concealing information about a man's death at a house party in Sydney's southwest.

Police were called to a home in Chester Road in Ingleburn last May after reports a brawl involving a large group of people had spilled out onto the street.

An 18-year-old man was found on the road and later died in hospital with serious head injuries.

Police charged two juveniles with murder. They remain before the courts.

Detectives charged a 27-year-old woman on Wednesday with concealing a serious indictable offence and accessory after the fact to murder.

Indonesia's tourist hotspot Bali was rocked by a strong earthquake on Thursday morning.

The quake struck at 1.45 am (local time) south of Nusa Du, according to AFP.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook up the island but there have been no casualties reported and no tsunami warning was issued.

Indonesia is no stranger to natural disasters. In 2018, a tsunami brought on by a 7.5 magnitude quake on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

NASA plans to send a digging robot to the moon and has already started building the RASSOR (Regolith Advanced Surface Systems Operations Robot) machine and testing various versions of its hardware.

The space agency is sending the robot to collect valuable material from the moon but needs help designing the collection drum, according to the NY Post.

NASA has to compete with the moon's low gravity and design the machine so it's light enough to be flown on a rocket.

NASA's RASSOR Bucket Drum Design Challenge is now open for submissions until April 20, with the agency asking for the public to send models of new designs that meet its specific requirements.

A Sydney doctor has been released on bail pending appeal after bombarding a former lover with 6,000 text messages and running a hate campaign against his new girlfriend.

The Darlinghurst radiologist Denise Jane Lee's war of abuse and threats began after she was dumped by a man she met on Tinder in 2015.

Battling the charges for years, the 41-year-old eventually pleaded guilty to four harassment-related offences against Matthew Holberton, his new girlfriend, and the woman's mother.

Her sustained vitriol against the new girlfriend was among the most serious offences of its type, Downing Centre Local Court magistrate Michael Barko said on Wednesday when jailing Lee for nine months.

Lee immediately appealed the decision and was released on bail pending an appeal scheduled for April 20.

US Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is assessing his campaign after bruising losses to Joe Biden in the most recent round of voting.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Senator Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in the statement.

Biden, the former US vice president, has emerged as the front-runner for the party's nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in November's general election.

He has had a string of victories, including a dominating sweep on Super Tuesday in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.

The AFL season will kick off on Thursday with the annual Richmond-Carlton clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The game will be followed by a match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood on Friday.

Saturday will see matches between Essendon and Fremantle, Adelaide Crows and Sydney Swans, Gold Coast Suns and Port Adelaide and GWS Giants and Geelong Cats.

Games will be played behind closed doors, with fans left to watch the match on TV.

