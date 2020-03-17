Much of the world is celebrating St Patrick’s Day on social media as countries struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Mass gatherings have been banned across Australia, forcing the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day parades in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane.

Authorities in Ireland have also called on all of the country's pubs to close and urged people not to hold house parties.

The Irish government says all pubs in the country should close until at least the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of revelers singing in packed Dublin venues sparked anger on social media.

Instead, many around the world will be celebrating the Feast of Saint Patrick from their phones, computers, couches, or beds.

‘Virtual St Patrick’s Day’ events have been set up on social media, asking people to send in pictures and comment on how they are celebrating from home.

A Twitter account called Virtual Paddy’s Day 2020 wrote on their bio: “Let's celebrate Paddy's Day virtually 2020 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter” and encouraged people to use the hashtag #virtualpaddysday2020.

However, many pubs across Australia have kept their doors open.

P.J. Gallagher's Irish Pubs wrote on Facebook: “We're here to spread some Irish Cheer. Tomorrow is St. Patrick's Day and our celebrations at both The Criterion and EQ will go ahead."

“We all know that when times are trying there is no better sense of community than our own. So if you need a time out and some time away from social media and the world, we're here for you!”

St Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of Irish culture. It remembers St Patrick, who ministered Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century.