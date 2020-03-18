All The News You've Missed That's Not Coronavirus

We know you've been busy, so here's what else is going on in the world other than the coronavirus pandemic.

The brother of a sucide bomber, who blew himself up at a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, has been charged with the murder of 22 people at the event.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children at the end of the concert in May 2017.

Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured and 670 survivors reported suffering from psychological trauma.

Prosecutors said his younger brother Hashem Abedi, now also 22, was equally responsible for the murders by helping his sibling carry out the attack.

A court in London heard Abedi had assisted his brother with constructing the bomb, buying screws and nails to be used as shrapnel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments which could allow him to remain in power until 2036.

The vote, scheduled for April 22, would allow Putin to run for president again despite constitutional laws which would have brought his fourth presidential term to an end in 2024.

Putin served two four-year terms as president from 2000 to 2008.

After that, the constitution was amended to provide six-year terms, and Putin returned the presidency in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018.

Ten tiny turtles are providing hope to their species in the wake of catastrophic bushfires and severe drought.

The clutch of endangered Manning River turtles first began hatching on March 5 at conservation organisation Aussie Ark.

The good news story follows the devastating bush fires that raised five million hectares of land, having a catastrophic effect on the Hunter River turtle habitat.

One man has died and three have been injured in a shooting on the NSW Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to Cutler Drive in Wyong on Tuesday night after reports of a disturbance.

Police say a man has been charged with 13 offences including murder and attempted murder after opening fire.

After conducting further inquiries, police found the body of a 20-year-old Wattanobbi man at a home in nearby Maple Street.

A 45-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A male police officer is also being treated in hospital for back injuries he sustained while attempting to assist the 20-year-old man.

A Russian firm, accused of intervening in the 2016 US presidential election, is now suing the United States for $50 billion after the case was dropped.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC was accused of funding a propaganda operation to sway the election in favour of President Donald Trump.

The case was dismissed on Monday (local time), despite it being scheduled for trial next month.

The Russia firm said the dismissal of the case was proof the case had been based on lies aimed at blaming Russia for the United States’s own domestic problems.

A dying elderly man confessed to his nurse he'd driven William Tyrell 300km away from the boy's home, an inquest has heard.

Nurse Kirston Okpegbue attended to Ray Porter, who has since died, at a Port Macquarie aged care home.

Porter called Tyrell his "best mate" and claimed he'd given him a lift north.

The inquest into the three-year-old's disappearance is focused on Frank Abbott, a convicted pedophile and person of interest in William's suspected abduction from the NSW mid-north coast in September 2014.

A Perth university student has hit the jackpot with a $1 million win.

The 30-year-old told Perth Now he'd celebrate the win with lobster and some Guinness in the spirit of St Patrick’s Day.

“My friend told me not to buy one as I never have any luck,” he said.

“I checked my ticket at home that night and when I realised I’d won, I literally slapped myself because I thought I was dreaming.”

