Woolworths Staff Member Allegedly Stabbed While Collecting Trolleys

A Woolworths staff member has been allegedly stabbed while collecting trolleys outside the Rosebud store, south of Melbourne.

Police are investigating after the 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the car park on Tuesday afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesperson claimed the staff member had been collecting trolleys when he was allegedly approached by an unknown man and stabbed in the lower body just before 1 pm.

The man was treated by paramedics for upper body injuries and was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Rosebud man following the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers.