Cardinal George Pell To Walk Free After Child Sex Convictions Quashed

Cardinal George Pell will be released from prison after his child sex convictions were overturned at Australia's High Court in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The unanimous decision means there will be no further trials.

Pell has been acquitted of all charges and will walk free from prison an innocent man today.

This was his final chance to overturn his convictions. He has spent 400 days behind bars.

A statement from the High Court on Tuesday said "the jury, acting rationally on the whole of the evidence, ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant's guilt with respect to each of the offences for which he was convicted."

It also ordered "the convictions be quashed and that verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place."

This means the evidence of one victim -- despite jurors finding them credible and reliable -- was not enough.

Social distancing measures meant reporters were not allowed inside the court room but the doors were left open for them to hear the judgement.

The 78-year-old was convicted in 2018 for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys during his time as archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

He was found guilty on four counts of an indecent act with a child under 16, and on one count of sexual penetration.

The court heard one of the victims alleged he and another boy had been drinking sacramental wine inside the priest's sacristy before they were caught by Pell and sexually abused.

The second victim died in 2014 and was unable to provide evidence in person.

Pell said in a statement released on Tuesday he'd "consistently maintained" his innocence "while suffering from a serious injustice."

"I hold no ill will towards my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough," Pell added.

"However my trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of paedophilia in the Church."

The point was whether I had committed these awful crimes, and I did not.

Victoria Police have issued a statement claiming they "respect the decision of the High Court in this matter and continue to provide support to those complainants involved".

"Victoria Police remains committed to investigating sexual assault offences and providing justice for victims no matter how many years have passed. We would also like to acknowledge the thorough work on this case by Taskforce Sano investigators over many years," the statement read.

During a hearing last month, the Cardinal’s barrister Bret Walker argued Pell should not have been convicted based off the belief of one victim.

"At both trials… the evidence of the complainant was the only evidence to the effect that the offending had occurred," he said in a hearing last month.

“Belief in a complainant does not eliminate the possibility of coexistent reasonable doubt as to guilt."

Walker also claimed because the crime took place in St Patrick's Cathedral after Sunday mass it would have been crowded with church-goers.

He cast doubt whether the incident could've occurred “all in a vicinity that was on the evidence, a hive of activity at critical times and places."

During Pell's trial, three of the High Court judges chose to watch a video of the victims evidence rather than read transcripts as judges had done in the past.

Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Kerri Judd, said the Court of Appeal needed to look at the video because Pell argues on appeal the victim had a tendency to alter crucial elements of his story.

However, Pell’s lawyers said they shouldn’t have, because it wasn’t necessary to assess the grounds of appeal.

Justice Geoffrey Nettle said: “the only point of looking at the video would be to make an assessment of the demeanour of the witness which is a function of the jury.”

TIMELINE OF PELL'S CASE

1996

Pell appointed Archbishop of Melbourne by Pope John Paul II.

Pell sexually abuses two 13-year-old choirboys after a Sunday solemn mass at St Patrick's Cathedral, according to a later jury finding.

A second indecent act is committed by Pell against one of the choirboys in a corridor at the cathedral, the same jury found.

2001-2014

Pell served as Archbishop of Sydney, 2001-2014.

He is made a cardinal in 2003.

2016

The Herald-Sun reports Pell is being investigated by Victoria Police's Sano taskforce for "multiple offences" committed while he was a priest in Ballarat in the 1970s and Archbishop of Melbourne.

Pell says the allegations are "without foundation and utterly false".

Under Vatican rules, Pell gives Pope Francis his resignation on his 75th birthday, as is customary. It is not accepted.

Victoria Police officers travel to R ome to interview Pell over the abuse claims. He voluntarily participates in the interview.

2017

June

Pell is charged with multiple counts of historical child sexual offences.

He denies the charges and vows to clear his name.

Pell takes leave from his Vatican finance chief role to fight the charges.

July

Pell returns to Australia.

He hires top barrister Robert Richter QC.

Supporters set up a fund to help Pell fight the charges.

2018

March

Prosecutors drop one of the charges against Pell.

A month-long committal hearing begins to determine if Pell will face trial.

Prosecutors withdraw more charges.

Richter claims police conducted a "get Pell operation" and accuses Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington of bias. She refuses to disqualify herself from the case.

May

Wallington orders Pell stand trial on some charges but throws out others.

Pell formally pleads "not guilty".

Two trials are ordered, separating the 1970s and 1990s allegations.

August

The 1990s "cathedral trial" begins in the Victorian County Court in Melbourne.

Pell pleads not guilty again to one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and four of indecent acts with a child, over incidents involving two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996.

September

The jury is discharged, unable to reach a verdict following a week of deliberation. Some jurors weep.

November

A retrial begins. The jury members aren't told of the previous hung jury.

December

Pell is found guilty on all charges by an unanimous jury.

Richter says Pell will appeal.

Suppression orders prevent Australian media reporting the verdict but it spreads through international media within hours.

2019

February

Hearings begin ahead of the second trial. Prosecutors drop another charge.

An appeal is filed against the cathedral trial conviction.

A County Court judge deems vital evidence inadmissible.

Prosecutors withdraw all remaining charges against Pell and drop a second trial over allegations Pell indecently assaulted boys in Ballarat in the 1970s when he was a parish priest.

Pell is taken into custody on February 27 as the plea hearing begins.

March

Pell is sentenced by County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd to a maximum of six years in prison.

June

Court of Appeal considers Pell's application to challenge his conviction on June 5 and 6.

August

Court of Appeal rejects Pell's appeal in a 2-1 decision, meaning he will remain behind bars.

September

Pell lodges a special leave to appeal application with the High Court

November

Two High Court judges refer Pell's application to the full court to hear appeal arguments.

2020

March

High Court grants Pell appeal and quashes his child sex abuse convictions. Pell will walk free from prison

With AAP

Need Support? Call the Blue Knot helpline on 1300 657 380 between 9 am and 5 pm Monday to Sunday AEST. You can also email helpline@blueknot.org.au