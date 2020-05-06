How MasterChef Judge Melissa Leong's Lipstick Never Smudges While Tasting Food

There are some mysteries we will never be able to wrap our head around when it comes to the Masterchef kitchen.

How does Poh always finish her cook when the dishes she picks take double the time? How do they make pasta look like pasta but it's not actually pasta?

And the biggest one of all... How does Melissa Leong's lipstick never appear smudged when she is constantly tasting food?

It's a question I've asked myself many times and as it turns out, so has Twitter.

Any woman who has tried to keep her lipstick in place while chowing down on a bowl of food knows it's no easy task. So what's the trick? Speaking to 10 daily, Melissa herself has lifted the cloche on the answer.

"My secret? I know people are dying to know it," Melissa laughed.

"It’s having a full-time hair and makeup artist that attends to Jock, Andy and myself."

Of course, us mere mortals don't have a makeup artist nearby to top up our lipstick between mouthfuls. But another trick is using a lipstick specifically formulated to last.

"Long wearing lipsticks are great, and we love having MAC Cosmetics as a sponsor for the show," Melissa said.

"But I have a handful of go-tos that I trust to wear well, and the rest is up to [hair and makeup artist] Maurine Moriarty, our mama hen, to make sure hairs are in place and lipstick stays put."

Maurine explained she applies Melissa's lipstick in the morning, after lunch and then in the late afternoon.

"It’s MAC matte lippys -- they stay on!” she said.

And in Maurine's makeup bag are some iconic MAC lipsticks including Ruby Woo, Lady Danger and Velvet Teddy, as well as Pigeon Pair, Down To An Art, Mangrove, Chili and Sultry Move.

A red MAC lip pencil also helps to keep everything in place.

Also used are Charlotte Tilbury's Red Hot Susan, Glowing Jen and In Love With Olivia with Melissa's lipstick choices ranging from bright reds and vibrant pinks to more subtle nude shades.

Melissa has become as synonymous with her bold lip colours as her statement earrings, both tying in perfectly with her outfits in each and every episode.

"I’ve always worn a bold lip and a strong earring, so it’s funny that it’s become such ’thing’ when I’ve rocked this for years," she said.

We can only hope in life to find our own style and a strong lip or accessory can be like a piece of armour, I like that.

But Melissa's look isn't the only to be considered, with everything from her outfit to her accessories having to tie in with her fellow judges Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

"We don’t just turn up and accidentally look cohesive as an ensemble," she said.

"We are a team and we are dressed as a trio, while still maintaining a sense of our own comfort and personality within that."

Getting the balance right between all three of the judges' outfits is something that's considered 'every single day' during filming.

"The way Andy, Jock and I look together is thought out, and deliberate," Melissa said.

"Textures, tones, it’s all about harmony visually… even if the audience don’t pick up on that."

And while Melissa has worn some incredible fashion on MasterChef so far, with many more stunning outfits to come, for the fashion lover, she has one clear favourite.

"I loved the ivory jumpsuit of broderie anglaise made by Alice McCall that I wore on the live show. It was a little bit Elvis, a little bit 70s and a lot of attitude," she said.

"Clothes can transform your mood and give you a sense of comfort or confidence. In that case, it was a full on power jumpsuit!"

Featured image: Instagram

