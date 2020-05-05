MasterChef Judge Melissa Leong Shares Behind The Scenes Wardrobe Secrets

The MasterChef: Back To Win judge has a wardrobe that is almost as dazzling as her vocabulary.

Episode after episode, Australians have taken to Google in droves to find out every precise detail about Melissa's outfits. That, and where they can buy a Hibachi Grill, of course...

Not only is she a celebrated food critic, Melissa is a downright sartorial superstar. But the MasterChef judge explains that crafting a television-ready lookbook is not as simple as it may seem.

Instead, there are a number of technical factors to keep in mind when dressing for television.

"There is a lot to consider above and beyond ‘does it look nice?' The patterns can’t strobe, they can’t make strange swishing noises, à la George’s suit in 'Seinfeld'," Melissa told 10 daily.

"They have to be fitted to an extent and not loose, but they have to fit mic battery packs and cables. And of course, fit in with what the boys are wearing as well."

Fans of the show are loud and proud on social media about how awe-struck they are by Melissa's fashion sense and for her, it's just as much about enjoying the clothes as celebrating the designers behind them.

"A globally successful name like MasterChef opens doors and opportunities to celebrate designers I admire, particularly Australian and female-led labels," she said.

Fashion isn't just fabric for Melissa, its a remarkable opportunity for expression. And she's borrowed the wise words of the prolific character of Stanley Tucci to say exactly that.

What’s that quote from 'The Devil Wears Prada'? 'They’re more than art. Because you live your life in them.’

"There are fashion designers that stand the test of time for being some of the most enduring artist of impact in history."

Dressing for MasterChef is quite the operation. Fortunately for Melissa, there's a styling team she can work with to discover the delicate balance between what works for her, and what works for the tele.

My brief was clear: I want to be me, but make it MasterChef.

"I’m not going to lie, it isn’t always fun or comfortable. But we are part of a team when we make television, and every department makes a contribution to its success," she told 10 daily.

"I trust our style team to do what they do well, and want them to have creative satisfaction, too."

Melissa believes it is a privilege to work with a styling team and credits stylists Kelly Hume, Nicole Bonython-Hines, and Charmaine De Pasquale as "Australian editorial greats" who are "a dream to work with."

Working on MasterChef, Melissa has picked up a number of behind-the-scenes style hacks. And lucky for the rest of us, they apply to non-TV land too.

"Dress for your body shape," is Melissa's key piece of advice. "Not everything you like will work on you, but if you find silhouettes, colours or patterns that work for you, remember them."

There is one fashion factor that she's keeping tight-lipped on, however -- how she and the boys make room for those inevitable taste test induced food babies.

"A lady never dines and tells about such things," she joked.

