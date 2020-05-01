Gigi Hadid Was Pregnant In All These Outfits And No One Noticed

Gigi Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant, giving us 20 weeks of outfits to look back upon and think 'huh?.. where?'

The star has now confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby together. After the rumour mill ran awry earlier this week, we've now heard straight from the 25-year-old supermodel's mouth that she has a bun in the oven.

In a preview clip from 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Gigi says, “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support."

She told Jimmy Fallon, "Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."

Gigi and her boyfriend, former One Direction star Zayn, are believed to have rekindled their romance towards the end of last year after almost two years apart. Unconfirmed reports suggest her pregnancy is already 20 weeks along.

Prior to the moment the coronavirus pandemic reached fever pitch and mandatory lockdowns began taking place all over the world, Gigi was a mainstay at a number of Fashion Weeks around the world.

As such, the It Girl has been brewing a baby right under our noses for months now. These are all the outfits she wore while pregnant:

April

Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday just last week while quarantining with loved ones. Fans are now speculating that the celebration was actually a baby shower.

In fact, some Gigi obsessives are going as far as to say it was a gender reveal party because of the pink and blue balloon ribbons in her photos. It's quite the stretch, clearly. But iso brains really are running a muck.

March

It would be an understatement to say that Paris Fashion Week complicated this year. The event took place in the overlap between February and March, and over those few days alone, the coronavirus pandemic took an extraordinary turn in Europe.

As the final model to walk the Chanel show, Gigi officially closed Paris Fashion Week 2020.

February

Gigi's rock hard abs made many an appearance in February, and her Instagram grid was sprinkled with pics of her latest magazine cover shoots.

She did wear a comically tent-like wedding gown at the Off White fashion show, harking back to Katy Perry's voluminous early pregnancy looks.

January

Gigi spent January the way pretty much all of us did -- posing topless and hanging out with Shetland ponies. Although it has been reported that by January, Zayn and Gigi had well and truly reunited, looking at their Instagram page, you wouldn't know it.

In fact, the father of her baby didn't make an Insta appearance until late April. But with their bub on the way, we can be sure to expect a couple more snaps of Zayn and hundreds of adorable baby bump if we're lucky.

