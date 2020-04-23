Zoë Foster Blake On The Biggest Isolation Skin Mistake

Zoë Foster Blake has designed a beauty routine specifically for those of us whose skin is "wigging out" during isolation.

If isolation is wreaking havoc on ZFB's skin, what hope do the rest of us have?

The beloved Aussie celeb and skincare mogul has revealed that she too is suffering with a dreaded case of 'iso skin' -- the newly coined term for the breakouts and skin troubles we're all experiencing since heading into lockdown.

"I think we're all probably going through a bit of a sh**ty skin patch," said Zoë in her latest Instagram video.

"I've certainly had a lot of my friends and people DM'ing me and commenting, saying that their skin is completely wigging out while they're in isolation."

Even Zoë herself is in a battle with bad skin, "I've had a lot of dry patches, I've had weird breakouts that I don't normally get, and a flaky chin. It's just not the skin that I'm used to."

The founder of Go-To Skincare explains that our skin troubles have likely been caused by the sudden shift in our routines. She suggests that by spending additional time indoors, heaters can really dry out our skin.

Zoë also admits that she, like the best of us, has been giving into her vices a little more than usual.

I'm eating a lot of sh*t, I'm drinking too much, I'm probably not sleeping too well.

It's for all these relatable reasons and more that our skin is acting up. But thankfully, Zoë has come to our rescue.

The mum-of-two has walked fans through her step-by-step 'closed door' routine that she has designed specifically to combat iso skin. And with her expert advice comes one clear warning -- don't overdo it.

Zoë explains that while it is possible to maintain an effective skincare routine while away from your beautician or facialist, the most important thing you can do right now is show some restraint.

"Try not to freak out and go too hard. I think for some people when they get a big breakout, their instinct is to put more and more acids on and dry it out," she said.

"Which just means more and more oil starts to come out because it's panicking and trying to reproduce more oil to balance things out."

Instead, she said the aim of the game is to let your skin do its thing, but keep it line with moisturising products and oils.

The Aussie celeb has been very forthcoming about the toll the pandemic has taken on not only her skin, but her emotional well-being too.

Just weeks ago she revealed that she has had to shift her makeup routine in order to deal with all the "corona cyring" she was finding herself doing.

Zoë and her comedian husband Hamish Blake have used their Instagrams to help guide Australians through isolation with videos and pictures that are not only heartwarming, but hilariously relatable.

If we follow their advice, we may just come out the other end with radiant skin and smiles on our faces.

Featured Image: Instagram

