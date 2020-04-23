JoJo Siwa's Real Hair Goes Viral After She Finally Ditches The Bow

History was made on this day -- JoJo Siwa has finally taken out her bow and revealed to the world what her real hair looks like.

Did you feel that -- that tremor in the earth, that swirl in your gut? That distinct, uneasy feeling that you're in the midst of a cultural reset so profound, it will be remembered for generations to come?

Online sensation JoJo Siwa has shared a video of what she looks like with her hair down, and it has sent the internet spiraling.

The 16-year-old 'Dance Moms' alum is one of the world's most successful child stars.

The singer and performer has amassed an astonishing online following, thanks largely to her overzealous personality and her commitment to personal branding. She's never seen without her signature ponytail and hair bows, until now...

In a viral TikTok video, the star flips her hair and unveils her long, wavy blonde locks.

The clip has been viewed more than six million times, and has inspired thousands of hilarious tweets and comments.

JoJo has really been ruffling feathers lately. Last month, rumours began swirling that she is dating 18-year-old high schooler Elliot Brown after the pair shared a number of photos together to their social media accounts.

Taking out your ponytail or dating a new guy might be normal behaviour for any other 16-year-old. But for JoJo, it's enough to send popular culture into overdrive.

Self isolation may be making us all feel a little cooped up, but we can take comfort in knowing that for the first time ever, JoJo's scalp has found freedom.

