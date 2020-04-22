Lizzo Admits Self-Hatred Is 'Creeping Up' On Her While Posing In Lingerie

Lizzo may look good as hell in her g-string, but the singer has revealed that quarantine has taken a toll on her mental health.

You certainly wouldn't accuse Lizzo of being shy -- the Grammy award-winning artist has taken to Instagram countless times to show off her bare booty and preach the importance of self-love.

But the star's latest post suggests that even the Confidence Queen herself is dealing with the emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared with her 8.6 million Instagram followers, Lizzo poses in a lacy black singlet and g-string as she wiggles her hips and smiles for the camera. But in the caption, she reveals that life hasn't been as peachy as it may seem.

"This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines," read her caption.

Self hatred was starting to creep up on me.

Lizzo wrote that she needed to remind herself that she was "110% that bitch" -- a catchphrase that has become a battle cry for fans who also struggle to accept themselves and their bodies.

She recommended using time in self isolation to focus on a body part that you don't like, and "show it some love today."

In the accompanying video, Lizzo runs her hands across her thighs and points her bum at the camera.

Celebrity READ MORE Lizzo Bought Lunch For ER Staff Working Around The Clock During Coronavirus Pandemic Lizzo is well known for bringing joy into our lives, so it's no surprise the "Truth Hurts" recording artist quietly donated food to medical staff this week.

The star's confession serves as an important reminder that anyone can be struggling with their mental health, despite how confident and positive they may appear.

And Lizzo is certainly not the only person to experience the emotional ramifications of living in isolation.

Previously speaking to 10 daily, clinical counsellor and psychotherapist Julie Sweet explained that while dealing with the virus is difficult for all of us, those with pre-existing issues will likely find it even harder.

"People who are isolated or who lack connectivity in their lives or who already suffer from a preexisting condition or predisposition to depression or anxiety or even PTSD, can be at greater risk," said Sweet.

Battling with body image issues is tricky enough at the best of times, but for many, quarantine has only exacerbated the situation.

In times like these, it's important to look to crusaders like Lizzo who are there to remind us that no matter what, we look good as hell.

Featured Image: Instagram

