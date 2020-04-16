Reese Witherspoon Attacked By Teachers After Failing To Give Them Free Dresses

Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand has come under fire after disappointing more than three million teachers.

Early this month, the Hollywood star's clothing company Draper James took to Instagram to announce they would be giving away free dresses to American teachers as a token of thanks for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

The caption read, "Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you."

During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.

Teachers "who deserve a pick-me-up" were encouraged to fill out a form and apply.

While the original post garnered more than 40,000 comments, the word spread quickly when 'Good Morning America' picked up the story.

From there, an astonishing three million teachers entered their details. What they didn't realise however, was that they weren't entering a giveaway at all, they were entering a raffle.

Despite the millions of applicants, the brand only had 250 dresses to give away. The business only has 30 employees.

Draper James describes their clothes as "steeped in Southern charm," and the average price point of their dresses is around $240 AUD.

The mix up has been described as well intentioned, likely because the brand did not expect to receive as much interest in their offer as they did.

However, not only were millions of teachers dress-free and disappointing, the brand has now kept their application information on record, and has added them to their mailing list.

Some have rendered the act a "marketing ploy," and have stated that they're offended a brand would do this during such an uncertain, economically difficult time.

Featured Image: Getty

