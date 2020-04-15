'It's Really Upsetting': Beauticians Bombarded By Requests For 'Private Sessions'

Australian beauticians are calling on their clients to think twice before demanding they break the rules and perform private sessions.

On March 24, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered that as part of the nation's strict social distancing measures, all beauty services except hairdressers must shut their doors.

While necessary, the instruction was devastating. Not only for the men and women hankering for a wax, but more importantly, the many Australians employed in these industries who are now completely out of work.

Businesses caught continuing to operate through the shutdown face fines of thousands of dollars. But despite the harsh penalties, many workers are finding themselves bombarded with requests for illegal one-on-one sessions.

Victoria Jade runs a successful brow salon in Melbourne, and has been put in the uncomfortable position of turning away those desperate for her service. So desperate in fact, they want her to break the law.

"We've had a couple of people direct message us and ask if we are doing one-on-one home visits, or 'sanitised' visits," she told 10 daily.

"There was even an instance where someone direct messaged us on Instagram. I said no to her, then she messaged one of my staff members and asked her. She thought my staff would go behind my back."

Sliding into your beautician's DMs and asking for a sneaky session may seem innocent enough. But in reality, it places enormous pressure on those who are already struggling to make ends meet through the pandemic.

"We want to reopen, we want to go back as soon as possible," said Victoria.

We're making no income, we've had to stand down staff. It's really upsetting that people are even asking this of us with everything that's going on.

For Kirsten, a Melbourne-based nail artist, the shutdown has taken a wrecking ball to her business.

"I've completely shut down. I have no income on that front. It's very different," Kirsten told 10 daily.

The manicurist has seen an influx in people asking for on-the-side arrangements, she says it feels like they're trying to "cheat the isolation."

I do hope it goes back to normality soon, but people are always going to try to get ahead.

To simply respond to these inappropriate requests with a straight 'no' can be very difficult for those in the beauty industry. Often their line of work requires they build personal relationships with their clients.

This is why denying their regular clients can make beauty workers feel like they are jeopardising that relationship.

As Victoria explains, "We're like their therapists. That's why it puts you in an awkward spot when they ask you."

At the moment, a private session is not harmless, it's illegal. And by asking your beautician to consider it, you're risking their livelihoods.

Learning to live without our beauty appointments will take some adjusting, but we have no choice in the matter.

"Do you really need your brows tinted while you're stuck at home and no one can see you? It's definitely not a necessity," said Victoria.

Kirsten added, "Nails, beauty, hair -- it's all going to be there when all this is over."

