Indigenous Women Challenged To Mix Makeup With Ochre And Share Culture

A video challenge encourages Aboriginal women to incorporate ochre into their beauty regimen to showcase their culture.

The ‘Pass The Ochre Challenge’ involves women from different Indigenous communities across the country adding traditional body paint to their makeovers.

LaToya Geebung was among those who took up the challenge and shared a TikTok video on social media.

“A group of my Indigenous friends and I from a variety of tribes, families and locations decided to get involved in the ‘Pass The Ochre Challenge’ and share our culture & indigenous beauty, in all skin colours,” she wrote.

For us, this challenge represents sharing and admiring our beauty and indigenous features in all skin colours.

"Acknowledging the significance and beauty in our dark-skin sisters and giving our light-skin sisters a chance to express their heritage too.”

The video has more than 58,000 views with many people singing their praises.

“This is really clever and such a gorgeous way to showcase the many tribes around Australia,” one wrote.

“I love seeing the different ways these beautiful women celebrate their culture.”

“How amazing but can we just take a minute to appreciate how much they all slay their makeup skills?” another wrote.

The Australian Museum explains body art and painting is intrinsic to Aboriginal culture.

“In dance, designs are used to change the surface of the body to tell a story. These designs are not exclusive to dance but are found on many different everyday and ritual objects,” the site said.

Incorporating this heritage into modern makeup could become more common with Geebung passing on the challenge to others.

To all the young Indigenous women wanting to do something like this, we done this video to encourage you to feel comfortable in your own skin and to feel beautiful, proud & strong in it.

“As Aboriginal women with different shades of skin tones, we each hold a story behind our skin. I’d love to see more neat Indigenous girls do something like this.”

National READ MORE First Nations Artists Are Sick And Tired Of People Stealing Their Art Hundreds of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists have been forced to seek legal advice to stop their works from being ripped off by those who don’t understand its importance.

It's a notion shared by fellow participant, Aiesha Pettit-Young.

"To the other girls watching this, don’t be afraid to make your own and show off your indigenous beauty too!" she wrote.

10 daily has contacted Geebung for comment.