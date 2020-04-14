'Works Like Magic': Women Praise Cheap Trick For Helping Hair Grow Faster

Give your locks some love with this super simple DIY hair treatment made from products you probably already own.

If you're busy battling breakouts and fighting the fuzz, your hair is probably the least of your beauty worries. But there is a shockingly easy way to not only maintain your hair in isolation, but actually improve it.

It's called the caster oil trick, and it comes courtesy of Aussie influencer Tina Abeysekara. Tina, also known as Trash To Treasured, is all about uncovering the very best styling and beauty tips that you can try on the cheap.

She recently took to Instagram to share her hack for hair growth, and you're going to want to give it a whirl.

To create the makeshift growth serum, Tina uses castor oil she purchased from an Indian grocer. You can also find it at most online chemists. You only need enough to coat your strands, then use coconut oil to thin it out and massage it into your scalp.

You need to leave the treatment in for at least 30 minutes. But Tina insists that for best results, leave it in overnight and sleep on a pillow that is wrapped in a towel. Wash it out the following day as normal, but you may need to double shampoo.

Tina applies the concoction to her hair weekly, paying extra attention to any thinner spots around the hairline. She also puts it on her eyelashes and eyebrows daily.

For the eyebrows, she says to dab your finger or a cotton bud into the oil and swipe it across your brows. Massage it in gently then leave overnight. Then, simply wish it off during your normal cleansing routine.

For your eyelashes, dip your finger, a cotton bud or a spoolie brush into the concoction and apply along your lashline. Leave this in overnight and wash it off during your typical eye routine. Tina recommends you do this right before you go to sleep, that way the mixture won't get in your eyes.

Tina explained that it was her mum who first recommended she try using caster oil in her hair, and said that using oil as a hair treatment is very popular practice in East Asian cultures.

Tina also included a number of testimonials and tips from her followers who were fans of the method. Plenty of her fans said that they've been using this trick for years and it works wonders.

Others even suggested different oil combinations that are just as effective, such as pumpkin seed oil, olive oil, black seed oil and almond oil. One user even joked that she uses it on her husband so he won't go bald, and so far it's working!

It's a handy hair hack that won't cost you a cent, and is thought to be responsible for many luscious manes around the world. If the idea of an oily scalp makes you queasy, then there's no better time to try it than right now while no one can see you.

Ah isolation, for all that you have taken away in the beauty stakes, at least you've given us this.

Featured Image: Instagram

