The Trick To Getting Your Gel Polish Off Without Ruining Your Nails

If you've managed to resist the urge to pick off your gel manicure up until this point, congratulations.

But with nails salons closed due to government rules put in place to restrict the spread of coronavirus, many of us are looking down at our nails and wondering how to we get the stuff off without the help of a professional.

If you're anything like me, your shellac manicure has been impeding on your ability to do daily tasks as they grow to unruly lengths, After three weeks in self isolation, I knew it was finally time for them to go.

I decided the best way to do this would be by trying to replicate the same method used by my usual nail salon when I go in to get my nails done which also seems to be one of the most common.

And the good news is I managed to remove the gel polish from both my finger nails and toe nails while still keeping them in tact. It's all our the small wins.

Here's how to do it using aluminium foils wraps:

What you need

1. Acetone or nail polish remover with acetone in it -- I ordered OPALLAC 2-in-1 Shine & Soak Off for $9.95 which meant I didn't need to leave the house to go searching for it in the shops.

2. Cotton balls -- if you don't have any handy, you can use cotton pads. I used cotton ripple that was easy to pull away based on how big I wanted the size to be.

3. A nail file -- any you have lying around at home will do the job.

4. A cuticle nail pusher -- to scrape away the gel polish (shellac) after you've soaked your nails.

5. Aluminium foil -- cut them in squares and make sure the size is enough to swap each finger. I found for toes it's easiest to wrap your big toe separately then the four all together.

Method

1. Start by buffing the top of your nails with the nail file, this will remove the shiny top coat.

2. Soak a cotton ball in the acetone (you may only need half of a cotton ball to cover your nail).

3. Place it on your nail and then wrap your nail in the foil tightly to ensure it stays in place.

4. Repeat for all of your nails.

5. Remove the foil from one of your nails after approximately 15 minutes. If the polish has not get started to curl up at the sides or crinkle, leave the cotton ball and foil on for longer.

6. When the gel polish begins to raise, use the cuticle nail pusher to scrape off the polish. If this is difficult to do or begins to hurt, soak your nail for longer.

7. Repeat for all of your nails but only remove the foil when you are ready to remove the gel polish as this will maximise your soaking time.

When you have removed all of the gel polish, if you have one handy you can use a buffer to block to buff the surface of your nails so they are all even.

While you might be tempted to cover them up with regular nail polish, now is probably a good time to let your nails grow and repair, especially if you have been getting gel manicures done for some time.

I've been using Sally Hansen's Gel Rehab, a strengthener fortifiant that helps to repair UV gel-damaged nails. You apply two coats at night, let it dry and then wash it off in the morning, repeating for three nights. At $16.95, it won't break the bank.

I've then been applying a nail and cuticle oil during the day by massaging it into my nail beds to to further condition them and help get their regular flexibility back.

With a little extra care, your nails will be back to normal in no time.

Featured image: Getty

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au