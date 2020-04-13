Why Are So Many Blokes Shaving Their Heads In Isolation?

Hair clippers sales are up by an astonishing 234 percent, prompting me to ask -- lads, is everything okay?

Data compiled by hair tool brand Remington indicates that since the beginning of isolation, there has been an astronomical growth in sales of hair clippers.

And it's easy to believe. Skim your own Instagram feed and you'll likely see that head-shaving has become as common an isolation activity as watching 'Tiger King' or baking sourdough.

Millennial men are reaching for the clippers like they are a lifeline -- something thrilling and exciting to do when there's not a lot else to look forward to.

But why head shaving, and why now? To find out, I asked the men of Australia what it is about the 'iso shave' that is so devilishly alluring.

Some argued that it's a matter of convenience. Unlike beauticians and nail salons, barbers and hair salons are allowed to continue operating under the Australian government's shutdown rules. But despite this, many salons made the decision to shut their doors anyway.

According to Haydn, a shaved head is simply a lot easier to maintain while away from his barber. Tom agreed, joking "the Italian man who cuts my hair is away. And like a cat abandoned by its owner, I will do this to spite him."

Then there's the boredom factor. Some blokes are polishing their noggins just to give them something to do for 10 minutes.

Nick said that after shaving his housemate's head, it only seemed fair to let his housemate do it to him too. That, and the temptation to recreate the moment Anne Hathaway shaved her head in 'Les Misérables'... swiftly adding, "I regret it so much lol."

Looking more deeply, head-shaving is one of the very few opportunities we afford men to overhaul their physical appearance. Perhaps it's a cry for help -- the veritable male equivalent of cutting your own bangs after a breakup, prosecco in one hand, kitchen scissors in the other. Or maybe it's about shedding your layers, literally.

Hayden said that shaving his head felt like "a fresh start." He said that while the world takes a moment to reset, it's nice to find new beginnings in his own life as well.

Psychology aside, there's always going to be those dudes who simply like the way the fuzz feels. James enjoys that social distancing means, "I can revel in being the only one lucky enough to rub my smooth, shiny dome."

Go forth and conquer, millennial men of Australia. If hair loss is likely in your future anyway, why not take this private time to give a bald head a whirl?

