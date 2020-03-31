Nurse Creates Her Own NSFW Coronavirus Mask And The Pics Are... A Lot

An Australian social worker has crocheted her own face mask, and the end result is Vulva-lutionary!

The moment you see what Brisbane woman Lulu Geraghty has put on her face, it will put a smile on yours. Well, maybe not a smile, per se. But you'll definitely feel something visceral.

The social worker has used her knack for crochet to turn a boring old mask into a glorious, vulva-inspired accessory.

And what is this almighty thing called? According to Lulu herself, that would be 'c**t face... COVID-19 edition.'

Taking to her Instagram to share photos, Lulu explains that her crotchet creation doesn't meet medical standards and won't actually prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, it's a quirky fashion statement, and something set to make social distancing a whole lot easier. Not a soul will come near you, whether you want them to or not.

The fuzzy mask is quite the sight -- leaving strangers repulsed and her followers delighted.

Lulu created the cheeky mask in order to inspire joy and humour in these complicated, uneasy times.

"It just seemed to lighten the mood a bit. I don’t want to minimise the seriousness of coronavirus but I think we do need to be lighthearted as well," she told Metro UK.

The artist has been crocheting in her free time for years now, and vuvlas are her specialty.

She knits them onto tea cosies and even teaches people how to create them themselves on her website -- so if you're stuck for isolation ideas and need a new hobby, Bob's your uncle and Fanny's your face.

Lulu explains on her Instagram that by knitting vulvas, she is celebrating their uniqueness.

Combining traditions of sharing tea and crochet, with a vulva, in a brazen celebration of women. Every vulva cosy is unique!

According to that '90s dance track, everybody needs a bosom for a pillow. And now, amid a pandemic, everybody needs a vulva mask for their face.

Featured Image: Instagram

