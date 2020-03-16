Anna Wintour On The Met Gala Being Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The first Monday in May is regarded in the fashion world as one of the most important dates of the year, but this year, it will be just another Monday.

The 2020 Met Gala, which was scheduled to take place May 4, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced.

In complying with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Met decided "all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed," according to a Met spokesperson.

The decision comes after the museum announced last week it would shutter its doors temporarily after two employees showed coronavirus symptoms.

It's the first time the event has been moved in 22 years, since Anna Wintour began chairing it in 1995.

The Met Gala red carpet is usually studded with Hollywood elite. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and many more stars show up in their most unique fashions.

This year's theme was set to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration" with tickets costing up to $35,000 to attend.

"It's a reimagining of fashion history that's fragmented, discontinuous, and heterogeneous," said Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, according to Vogue, which announced the theme in February.

A new date for the 2020 gala has not yet been announced.

"One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time," said Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, which organises the annual gala.

Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date.

"In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

Coronavirus READ MORE 'Millennial A**holes': Hilary Duff's Blunt Message About Coronavirus Hilary Duff and other stars have taken to social media to reiterate the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many other highly-anticipated events in the fashion and entertainment world have also been cancelled.

Several fashion week shows went on without spectators in the audience, the NCAA cancelled its March Madness tournament, other sports leagues have suspended their seasons and movie premieres have been pushed back.

Featured image: Getty

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au